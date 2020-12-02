- Advertisement -

The Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey has issued a press statement in reaction to the backlash received over her comments against aspiring MP, John Dumelo.

Days ago, Madam Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey at a rally addressing party supporters at the Ayawaso West Wougon Constituency said Ghana’s Parliament is a place for serious business not for actors.

The Member of Parliament for Anyaa-Sowutuom on the campaign platform mentioned that Ghana needs serious-minded people who can assist the president to develop the nation, urging electors to vote for Madam Lydia Alhassan.

These were her exact words she spewed out whiles speaking at the NPP rally;

“Parliament is a very serious business. It is not a place for actors or filmmakers who think they are popular. Don’t give them such chance, it is a serious place.

The laws of our country are enacted in the parliament of Ghana and the President of Ghana will need visionary leaders who will bring development to the people.

If you vote for the NPP, there will be a major development for the people of Ayawaso but if you fail to do so then you will always sit at the movie theatre, watching movies”,

Her comment was taken for an insult to the creative arts. Van Vicker in reaction to the Minister’s remarks described it as unfortunate. In the viewpoint of the actor, the Creative Arts Industry plays a major role in national development.

He, however, called on other colleagues in the industry to condemn Shirley’s statement and to demand an apology. Read his response to Madam Shirley’s utterance below;

Van Vicker post

The Minister has issued a press statement in response to the backlash following her comments, In the communique, she disclosed that her words were not meant as an attack to a particular individual or the entire Fil Making and Creative Arts Industry.

Madam Shirley, however, stated that her comments “were made in particular reference to Lydia Alhassan’s opponent (in the person of John Dumelo) where she implied that ‘popularity alone does not make one the obvious choice for Parliament”.

“Any desperate attempts by Political opportunists to twist and portray this as a swipe at an entire industry should be treated with the contempt it deserves” a part of the press release reads.

READ THE FULL PRESS STATEMENT OF HON. SHIRLEY AYOKOR BOTCHWEY BELOW;

Shirley Ayokor Botchwey Press Release

