type here...
GhPage Entertainment Shirley Ayokor Botchwey issues a press statement to clarify her comments
Entertainment

Shirley Ayokor Botchwey issues a press statement to clarify her comments

By Mr. Tabernacle
Shirley Ayokor Botchwey
Shirley Ayokor Botchwey
- Advertisement -

The Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey has issued a press statement in reaction to the backlash received over her comments against aspiring MP, John Dumelo.

Days ago, Madam Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey at a rally addressing party supporters at the Ayawaso West Wougon Constituency said Ghana’s Parliament is a place for serious business not for actors.

The Member of Parliament for Anyaa-Sowutuom on the campaign platform mentioned that Ghana needs serious-minded people who can assist the president to develop the nation, urging electors to vote for Madam Lydia Alhassan.

These were her exact words she spewed out whiles speaking at the NPP rally;

“Parliament is a very serious business. It is not a place for actors or filmmakers who think they are popular. Don’t give them such chance, it is a serious place.

The laws of our country are enacted in the parliament of Ghana and the President of Ghana will need visionary leaders who will bring development to the people.

If you vote for the NPP, there will be a major development for the people of Ayawaso but if you fail to do so then you will always sit at the movie theatre, watching movies”,

Her comment was taken for an insult to the creative arts. Van Vicker in reaction to the Minister’s remarks described it as unfortunate. In the viewpoint of the actor,  the Creative Arts Industry plays a major role in national development.

Trending
This Throwback Photo Of Stonebwoy’s Wife To Be, Dr Louisa, is Just too Cute

He, however, called on other colleagues in the industry to condemn Shirley’s statement and to demand an apology. Read his response to Madam Shirley’s utterance below;

Van Vicker post
Van Vicker post

The Minister has issued a press statement in response to the backlash following her comments, In the communique, she disclosed that her words were not meant as an attack to a particular individual or the entire Fil Making and Creative Arts Industry.

Madam Shirley, however, stated that her comments “were made in particular reference to Lydia Alhassan’s opponent (in the person of John Dumelo) where she implied that ‘popularity alone does not make one the obvious choice for Parliament”.

“Any desperate attempts by Political opportunists to twist and portray this as a swipe at an entire industry should be treated with the contempt it deserves” a part of the press release reads.

READ THE FULL PRESS STATEMENT OF HON. SHIRLEY AYOKOR BOTCHWEY BELOW;

Shirley Ayokor Botchwey Press Release
Shirley Ayokor Botchwey Press Release

WATCH THIS VIDEO;

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Wednesday, December 2, 2020
Accra
few clouds
82.4 ° F
82.4 °
82.4 °
83 %
3.2mph
20 %
Wed
86 °
Thu
84 °
Fri
85 °
Sat
85 °
Sun
84 °

TRENDING

President Akufo-Addo caught on tape allegedly receiving $40,000 bribe

News Mr. Tabernacle -
H.E President Akufo-Addo in a video going viral is seen receiving $40,000 bribe from 2 visitors (we are told they are affiliated...
Read more

Bulldog sacked for the second time by Shatta Wale

Entertainment Qwame Benedict -
Reports reaching us indicate that artiste manager Lawrence Asiamah Hanson aka Bulldog has been sacked for the second time by dancehall artiste...
Read more

Abeiku Santana grinds the huge booty of an underage SHS student; social media reacts

Entertainment Mr. Tabernacle -
Abeiku Santana is trending after a video of him grinding the big booty of an SHS student who was in uniform surfaced...
Read more

Special voting: Military officer records himself voting for Akufo-Addo(Video)

News Mr. Tabernacle -
A center has been mounted in each of the 275 constituencies of Ghana for the Special Voting exercise ongoing across the country.
Read more

I was accused of killing my husband – Queen Kamsi

Entertainment Qwame Benedict -
The official translator for the founder of Anointed Palace Chapel (APC) Rev. Obofour who has been identified as Queen Kamsi has shared...
Read more

Victoria Lebene accused of cheating on her husband with her gym instructor

Entertainment Qwame Benedict -
Actress Victoria Lebene who is now married to blogger Eugene Nkansah aka Nkonkonsa has been accused by a netizen of cheating on...
Read more

Pastor Love finally speaks on death reports

Lifestyle Lizbeth Brown -
The ex-husband of Ghanaian gospel musician, Obaapa Christy, known as Pastor Love has finally responded to claims that he has been paralyzed...
Read more

Election 2020: John Mahama to be declared the winner after the polls – Ustaz Shamuna

Politics Qwame Benedict -
Popular Islamic cleric and Numerologist Mallam Ustaz Shamuna has predicted victory for John Dramani Mahama and the NDC in the upcoming 7th...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News