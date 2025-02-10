Shock and disbelief trail Counsellor Charlotte Oduro’s divorce

Following the shocking announcement of dissolution of the marriage between Apostle Solomon Oduro and Rev. Charlotte Oduro, scores of netizens have expressed disbelief and concern on social media.

On Monday, February 10, 2025, the General Overseer of the Royal Victory Family Church, Apostle Solomon Oduro, confirmed in an official press statement that he and his wife had been separated for the past three years.

The statement also disclosed that they officially ended their traditional marriage last year due to what was described as irreconcilable differences.

This news has since triggered mixed reactions on social media, with some netizens criticising Rev. Charlotte Oduro, who is also a well-known marriage counsellor in the media.

Critics are questioning her “integrity,” as a woman of God and also pointing out that despite being a marriage counsellor, she was unable to save her own marriage.

Others have also warned couples to be cautious about taking relationship advice from public figures who often offer marriage guidance.