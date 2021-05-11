Shock as ‘bloody substance’ flows from tap in Ghana

Scores of Ghanaians have been taken aback by a rare video of what appears to be a ‘bloody substance’ flowing from a tap in some parts of the country.

The footage has widely been circulated particularly on social media, with many wondering whether the dirty water is a product of the effects of the activities of small scale miners popularly known as galamsey.

Persons behind the video could be heard talking with shock as they compared the pipe-borne water to Taabea Herbal mixture.

“Is this pipe water? Why, is it Taabea,” a man could be heard as saying awe.

It is immediately not clear which part of the country this happened.

Watch the video below.