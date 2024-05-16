type here...
Shocking! 19-year-old boy shooots his own parents for not raising him well

By Armani Brooklyn
A teenager “upset over his upbringing” tried to kill his parents hours after Mother’s Day ended and was disappointed to learn they both survived the sick attack he had allegedly been planning for years.

Jeremiah Estel Blair, 19, allegedly shot his parents inside their home in Chandler, about 20 miles from Phoenix, Monday morning, May 13, police said.

The pair were rushed to the hospital, where they were treated for their wounds.

The teen was arrested without incident at the scene and he quickly admitted to the shooting, court documents obtained by Fox 10 alleged. He also whined about his childhood.

Blair reported being upset over his upbringing and he felt he was not treated as he should have been as a child,” Chandler police detectives wrote.

Blair stated he had been planning for years to kill his parents.

