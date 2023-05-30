Shocking! 9-year-old boy impregnates his 9-year-old cousin (Video)

- Advertisement -

A piece of shocking news coming in from Tamale reports the pregnancy of a 9-year-old girl.

According to confirmed reports, the 9-year-old girl who is currently 7 months pregnant was impregnated by her 9-year-old cousin.

As reported, the pregnant 9-year-old girl shared a room with her cousin because their parents never suspected them to be having sex at such tender ages.

Unfortunately, the 9-year-olds were busy enjoying themselves at night and when no one was around at home.

This story has triggered diverging opinions on social media because according to most people, there’s no way a 9-year-old boy can impregnate a woman.

Same as a 9-year-old girl getting pregnant because she can’t ovulate at such a young age.

