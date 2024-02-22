Shocking as an 80-year-old dead man resurrects after the ambulance carrying him hits a big pothole

- Advertisement -

In a shocking turn of events, an 80-year-old Indian man who was declared dead by doctors has been resurrected after the ambulance which was carrying his body hit a big pothole.

As reported, whose name has been given as Darshan Singh Brar, hailing from the Indian state of Haryana, was misdiagnosed by doctors in Patiala.

After being declared by doctors, his family arranged for his body to be conveyed in an ambulance to his hometown near Karnal for his final farewell when an unexpected twist of fate altered the course of events dramatically.

Shockingly, as the ambulance carrying Brar jostled over a pothole along the journey, his vigilant grandson, who was by his side, noticed a subtle movement in his hand.

Swift to act, the grandson detected a faint pulse and wasted no time in persuading the ambulance driver to divert course to the nearest medical facility.

Contrary to the earlier declaration of demise, upon Brar’s arrival at the hospital in Karnal, doctors were astounded to discover unmistakable signs of life.

This miraculous turn of events has left both Brar’s family and the wider community awe-inspired.

His brother Balwan Singh who spoke to NDTV reportedly said;

“My brother in Patiala informed us around 9 am on Thursday about our grandfather’s death, and he was getting him to Nising (roughly 100 km away) in an ambulance for his last rites. We had informed our relatives and other residents who knew him, and they had already gathered to mourn his passing,”

