Shocking as GH man finds out that his nurse girlfriend he has been dating for 8 years has been married for 10 years

A middle-aged Ghanaian man has been dealt a big blow after he was informed that his girlfriend is a legally married woman

During an appearance on Oyerepa FM’s Aunti Naa show, the man said he had been dating a nurse named Jacqueline for the past eight years.

He said news of Jacqueline’s infidelity was made known to him by her husband. “I called her phone, only for a man to pick up.

It was through that conversation that I found out that Jacqueline had been married for ten years.

The disgruntled man is now demanding a paternity test be done on one of Jacqueline’s kids because of the semblance he has with that child.

Jacqueline, on her part, has accepted the claim of having an extramarital affair but insists that her embattled lover is not the biological father of the child in question; hence, there is no need for a DNA test.

At the time of writing the report, the video on the issue had raked in over 30,000 likes and 100 comments.