Shocking as woman who has been in coma for 10 years gives birth to a boy

A 29-year-old woman who has been in a coma for a decade has given birth to a baby boy at the facility where she’s hospitalised.

In a viral video making rounds on social media, the woman who was hospitalised in Hacienda Healthcare is said to have been unconscious for a decade now

According to reports, the police obtained the DNA from the nursing home workers after the shocking revelation was made public.

According to a legal expert, the only way the woman in a vegetated state gave birth, it means that the woman was raped because she didn’t give her consent.

The parent of the woman in the coma disclosed that after the incident, she stayed with her daughter in healthcare 24/7.

