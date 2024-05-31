Shocking! Funny Face exposes his baby mama Vanessa BIG TIME

Funny Face will take a long time to heal from the emotional trauma caused by his baby mama, Ama Vanessa Nicole, following the birth of their twins, Ella and Bella.

Since Funny Face’s breakdown due to his ongoing conflict with Vanessa over their children, he has not been the same. The once sane and productive person we knew has changed significantly.

After their breakup, the comic actor has been unable to contact his children. He has repeatedly stated that he has tried to reach out to them, but Vanessa has not given him the chance.

Taking a step further, Funny Face has released screenshots of his numerous WhatsApp chats with his baby mama, showing his efforts to connect with his children through her.

Funny Face shared a screenshot of the chats he sent to Ama Vanessa, showing his attempts to speak to his kids and the many times he tried calling her without success.

In the chats, Funny Face expresses his undying love for his kids and the lengths he would go to make them happy, but she has blocked him from contacting them.

Funny Face, in the chat, reveals that since returning from prison after his recent accident, he has been sending Vanessa Ghc 1,100 per month for the children’s upkeep.

Funny Face pleads with Vanessa for mercy, asking her to let him see his children to avoid suffering another mental breakdown which could be more severe than previous.

