type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsShocking moment woman finds manhood inside food she bought from the restaurant...
News

Shocking moment woman finds manhood inside food she bought from the restaurant (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Shocking moment woman finds manhood inside food she bought from the restaurant (Video)
- Advertisement -

An astonishing video that has sent shockwaves across the internet shows the moment a woman made an alarming discovery in her restaurant-bought meal.

In the short clip that has rapidly gone viral, the woman uncovered a piece of meat that bore a striking resemblance to human genitalia.

The unsuspecting woman was left in disbelief as she spotted the peculiar meat inside her food.

READ ALSO: Lady who tattoed her boyfriend’s face on her body suffers broken heart after being dumped

Uncertain if her eyes were playing tricks on her, she called upon some passersby to validate the strange find.

Shocking moment woman finds manhood inside food she bought from the restaurant (Video)

Gathering around the bewildering sight, the eyewitnesses also confirmed what she had feared – the meat indeed appeared to be shaped like a penis.

The unusual incident has sparked a massive stir online, leaving viewers astonished and bewildered.

Social media platforms have been abuzz with discussions about the incident, with many expressing disbelief and sharing their thoughts on the bizarre discovery.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Husband butchers wife to death after DNA test revealed he isn’t the biological father of their daughter

READ ALSO: Ghanaians react to alleged arrest of Black Sherif at Kotoka International Airport

    Source:GHpage

    TODAY

    Thursday, July 20, 2023
    Accra
    light rain
    84.6 ° F
    84.6 °
    84.6 °
    74 %
    3.8mph
    40 %
    Thu
    84 °
    Fri
    81 °
    Sat
    78 °
    Sun
    80 °
    Mon
    80 °

    Free Newsletter

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Yes! Subscribe

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways