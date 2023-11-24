Shocking! Woman “married” to a rag doll throws a gender reveal party for their second child

- Advertisement -

Meirivone Rocha Moraes, a woman who gained attention for her unconventional “marriage” to a rag doll, has recently hosted a gender reveal party for their second rag doll child.

Meirivone, 37, and her “husband” Marcelo, made the announcement on TikTok that they are expecting another baby.



Originally from Brazil, she did ultrasound test for the baby this month, revealing that the due date is in December.



While she initially expressed her preference for a boy due to the expenses and workload associated with raising a girl, she emphasized that the baby will be cherished and loved by both her and Marcelo.

The couple celebrated the gender reveal in their home, surrounded by 40 family members and friends.

The event featured a delightful spread of food, including chicken, pasta, salad, and cake.

Personalized sweets with their initials added a special touch to the celebration.

Meirivone’s journey has garnered attention in the past, particularly when she claimed her husband had cheated on her for the second time, even as a “Rag doll”.

Their story continues to captivate and amuse audiences around the world.

