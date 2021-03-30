Shoeshine boy graduates from KNUST with Master of science in Accounting and Finance

- Advertisement -

A cocaine pusher who later turned into a shoe shine boy and subsequently ended up at KNUST as a student studying science in accounting and finance is the beautiful story of Debrah Sarpong.

At the age of 12 on the street of Kumasi Amakom, Debrah started the hustle on a bad note by pushing drugs.

Though he was not a user of the drugs but distributing the drugs which is equally a crime brought him some fears which will make him later quit the criminal hustle to start a shoeshine business.

The shoeshine business seems to have been a game changer of his life setting him up for a greater ambition which later ended him up at KNUST.

KINDLY READ BELOW A FULL STORY AUTHORED BY HIMSELF.

“At the age of 12, I could hide small wraps of cocaine in matches box and delivered it safely to some guys at amakom without being caught in return for money.

Fearing I could either get caught by the police or be forced to taste the drug one day, I stopped getting closer to the man who used to be the drug dealer.

I started shoe shine business in order to get my daily bread and finance my school bills. I paid my BECE registration of 3 Ghs cedis (30,000 old Ghana Cedis) through savings from shoe shine business.

I was 2nd best in the school when results were released by WAEC.

No money to further to SHS, I became phone repairer @ Adum and and started evening SHS private classes for 3 years. I registered and sat for WASSCE Nov/Dec exams. I performed creditably when results were released.

I moved to Kumasi Polytechnic (Kumasi Technical University) to pursue Diploma in Business Studies, Accounting (DBS).

After that I furthered to UEW-K to pursue Bsc Accounting (Education).

And now I’ve graduated with Master of science Accounting and Finance at KNUST.

I’ve realized God has given each and everyone three tools of creation: THOUGHT, WORD AND ACTION.

Nobody can take them away from u. There would be distractions like hunger, embarrassment, disappointment and betrayal but remain focused. Worry not about where help would come from. The universe will bring them.

Have a positive thought and work towards it.

The universe is just a big Xerox (photocopier) machine. It simply produces copies of your thoughts.”— Neale Donald Walsch

I give thanks to Almighty God, my father, Mr Debrah Sarpong, Mr. Patrick Adusei and Hon. Eugene Boakye Antwi, MP for Subin Constituency for their enormous support”