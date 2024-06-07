Award-winning Broadcaster Bridget Otoo has claimed in an interview that Ghanaian journalists take peanuts as salaries at the end of the month.

According to the Metro TV anchor, the quality of journalists in the country has reduced drastically because the salaries they are paid at the end of the month are not good.

She explained that if media house owners want to get quality journalists in their firms then they need to start paying them very well to motivate the workers into giving their all.

Bridget Otoo without mincing words claimed that she pays her cement shop attendant better than what most journalists make from their media houses.

“In 2024, if you pay a Journalist Ghc 3,000 as basic you haven’t committed any crime. But if I tell you the salaries of journalists…I even pay my staff at the cement shop even better than some of them. Money is an important factor in journalism. If people are paid well, they will work their heart off,” she said.