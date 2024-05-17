type here...
Shop owner beats 17-year-old boy to death for stealing GHS 47 outfit
News

By Armani Brooklyn
A family in Kisima village, Nyahururu town in Laikipia County, Kenya, is grieving after the loss of their kin who died after a beating by a shop owner and his employees.

The 17-year-old boy identified as Stephen Njuguna was accused of stealing a piece of cloth worth Sh500 which is equivalent to GHS 47.

The boy is said to have endured hours of torture within the confines of the shop premises.

His tormentors relented only when they sensed his life was in danger, allowing him to leave in critical condition.

Outraged by the brutality, residents staged protests in Nyahururu town on Tuesday, demanding the arrest of the suspects and the revocation of the shop’s trading licenses.

Njuguna’s father, Mr James Muraya, said he received a call from the shop owner over his son’s alleged theft and detention at the premises.

According to Mr Muraya, the shop owner demanded Sh5,000 to release the boy.

“He complained of severe pains in the stomach and chest. My son explained to his mother about the beatings, they attacked him with crude weapons, kicks, and blows,” explained the father.

Source:Ghpage

