Shops at Madina market on fire on election day

By Mr. Tabernacle
Just an hour and some couple of minutes into 2020 electoral process, a piece of sad news that has reached our front desk have it that shops at Madina in Accra have been razed down by fire.

Reports received from the scene has it that no casualties have been recorded but shops and other valuables have been destroyed by the inferno. The fire reportedly started after some suspected wee smokers set a heap of rubbish on fire.

Fire Service Personnel are at the scene to help quench the blazing fire that has already destroyed properties worth over millions of Ghana cedis.

According to some of the affected traders, the fire has destroyed their investments as some of them only stocked for new goods/products in their respective shops a few days ago.

More soon… Stay with us.

Meanwhile, the 2020 election id underway at all voting centres across the nation. The polls will open at 7:00 AM and close at 5:00 PM.

According to the EC, over 17 million eligible voters are expected to take part in the exercise to elect a president and Members of Parliament for the next four year.

Monday, December 7, 2020
