Dog shortage hit Sandema market with high demand for the animal in northern Ghana

By Nazir Hamzah
Dog meat sellers at Sandema in the Builsa North Municipality of the Upper East were left highly disappointed while they they visited various market in search of dogs to buy.

The sellers in their search at the various markets centers they have been buying the dogs to prepare for their customers discovered that there were only goats and other animals available.

A popular dog meat seller in sandema who is widely known as Dada Bee speaking in an interview with Ghana news agency registered his his frustration following the sudden situation.

“I went to the dog market this morning at about 0900hours only to realize there was only one dog in the market for sale.

We were six dog meat sellers in the market at the time, all bargaining to buy the dog. I was able to buy it because I offered to pay GH¢185.00 for what I would have ordinarily bought for GH¢140.00.” He stressed.

The chief dog meat seller explained that it was a market day and he could not afford to disappoint his loyal customers who travel far and wide just to come and have a taste of of their favorite delicacy.

He disclosed that the sudden situation had to compel him to increase the selling prices of his meat. “I used to sell the thigh of the dog for GH¢25.00, but now, I am selling it for GH¢30.00, the neck which I used to sell for GH¢18.00 or GH¢20.00, now goes for GH¢25.00”

According to him some customers who are aware of the situation were very much comfortable with the prices while others who did not know had to bargain.

When asked about the cause of sudden shortage of dogs in the municipality Dada Bee jokingly answered that “The people have eaten all the dogs”

