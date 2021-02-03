type here...
Show hustlers some respect; if you succeed without suffering a hustler suffered for you- Ramsey Nouah

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Famous Nollywood actor Ramsey Nouah has asked people to show hustlers some respect because it is through them that others get to live comfortably.

In a very profound post that gathered reactions from various celebrities, the screen god asked for the affluent to afford strugglers some respect.

It is commonplace for people bumping their heads against every opportunity to succeed to be looked down upon by the rich.

Some even pass demeaning remarks about broke people trying to make it but the actor feels their efforts should rather be commended.

Behind every wealth is years of toil and hard work and so Ramsey Noah advised people to respect hustlers.

In a post on Instagram he wrote, ”If u succeed without suffering, it is because someone have suffered for u, so drop ur shoulders and respect hustlers.”

The actor who doubles as a movie director made a very valid point that it takes someone’s hustle for their descendants to live in opulence.

Source:GHPAGE

