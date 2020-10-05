Highly spiritual music frontman Mr. Drew born Andrews Commey Otoo has sparked another controversy online following a statement he made.

He asked Ghanaians especially the music lovers to show him one artist in Ghana who sings and dances effortlessly like he does. This is way, he means he’s considered the best at the moment.

He made this assertion on social media in a caption he made to a post on social media.

In the post(video) he was performing alongside dancing to the awe of the audience present at Odo Fever, an Onua TV programme.

Odo Fever is a programme for single ladies and gentlemen above eighteen years looking for an opportunity to find love and take things to the next level.

Two bachelors will spend thirteen weeks with twelve ladies in a bid to know each other.

Posting the video, he wrote: “Show me one artist who sings and dances effortlessly like I do .. am waiting ? #seleyy #letmeknowchallenge”

mr-drew post

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW;