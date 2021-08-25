Showboy celebrates his birthday in prison with bread and groundnut paste

- Advertisement -

Showboy is celebrating his 29th birthday today (25th August 2021) still in prison in the US. The rapper marks his special day with bread and groundnut paste.

Sharing a video of him in prison hours ago, Showboy seemed very sad but had to enjoy his meal for the day.

He revealed that he would have been having the time of his life with some jollof rice or fried rice if he had his freedom.

“Today is my birthday, this is what I am eating for my birthday, bread and groundnut paste. It’s not easy, those of you who have the freedom, look after yourselves well because if I shouldn’t have been in jail, I would have been thinking about fried or Jollof by now,” he said.

It’s not bad food but it’s disgusting, the prison life is not easy,” he continued. In the video below, he showed the prison ward whilst saying that “this is where I sleep”.

Watch the video below;

In other related news, Showboy who is currently serving jail term in the United States has revealed he would soon be coming home.

According to Showboy, he is currently having his last school schedule in prison and he will be released in 2022.

Explaining further, the rapper stated that he is taking his last class, a school schedule in the U.S prison, and after that, his case will be closed for him to be freed.

Sharing a screenshot on Snapchat, he posted: “This my school schedule..this last class am taking n they close my case plan. I come home … am coming in no time … a few months left … thats the truth …. 2022 I will be home”