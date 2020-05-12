- Advertisement -

CEO of 2Hype Gang and the co-founder of the Arab Money Gang (AMG) record label Sam Sarfo widely known as Show Boy has clashed with Eno Barony on Twitter over her diss song.

Showboy on Twitter has sent out a strong warning to female rapper Eno to refrain from lyrically attacking Medikal in her songs.

His warning comes after Eno a few days ago attacked Medikal in her ‘Argument Done’ diss song amid beef with Sista Afia.

In the song, Eno took the opportunity to savagely drag the reputation and music quality of Medikal in the mud with the reason that Medikal writes songs for Sista Afia to attack her.

Eno’s claims are also widely believed by some social media users, in other terms, they see Sista Afia as not having the capability of writing rap songs.

Showboy, in a tweet, sighted advised Eno to stop, immediately, attacking his son Medikal. He wrote;

“Eno you dey rap … U are a rap queen but a beg take my son Mdk name away from ur mouth.. Amgbusiness don’t have anything to do with sista Afia raps …. Coming from the head quarters … Mdk is minding his business and we don’t want no smoke with you.. we focusing on our album,” he tweeted

Eno also has replied to him by saying she respects the AMG brand but they shouldn’t run away from what they have started.

“Respect to #Amgbusiness If you don’t want no smoke with me? then believe you no go get no fire from. Respect @CrissWaddle @2hypegang“

SEE SCREENSHOT OF THE CONVO BETWEEN THE TWO: