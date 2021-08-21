type here...
SHS boy on his knees proposes to girlfriend on her birthday on campus (Video)

By Mr. Tabernacle
In a video fast making rounds on social media, an SHS boy is seen on his knees proposing to his girlfriend on her birthday on campus.

This act was done at the full glare of students present at that time as they cheered the guy on in full support.

From the clip, the teenage girl clad in a red veil was caught unaware in the midst of her friends when the young boyfriend pulled the surprise and proposed to her.

Lost in her thoughts in total astonishment, the girl full of smiles though shy signed her head in acceptance of the proposal.

Source:GHPAGE

