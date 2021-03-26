- Advertisement -

19-year-old Senior High School student, Patrick Nyarko has been arrested for defilement at Asian Fosu in the Central Region. The 19-year-old boy was arrested for defiling 1 and a half (18 months) year old twin girls.

According to reports reaching GhPage, Patrick Nyarko lives with the mother of the twins and from time to time takes care of the twins when the mother is busy or needs to run a quick errand.

The mother explains that on that fateful she left the twins in his (Patrick) care and stepped out for an errand. Upon her return, there was no trace of Patrick Nyarko and her twins. When she could not find them anywhere, she decided to break into Patrick’s room after knocking several times.

That was when she found her daughters naked on the bed of Patrick Nyarko. She rushed the twins to the hospital where it was confirmed the 18 months old twins have both been defiled.

DSP Daniel Donkor confirmed the incident to the media and assured the public Patrick Nyarko has been arrested and is assisting investigations.

From what GhPage has sighted from other media outlets, Patrick Nyarko blamed the devil for his actions when he was busted and arrested.