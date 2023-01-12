type here...
Prampram: SHS student who went to visit boyfriend dies in his room at night

NPP Executive Member reveals in a post of Facebook

By Armani Brooklyn
lady found dead
According to a report by Mr John Destino Charway (An NPP executive member) on Facebook, a female SHS student who left home for school yesterday but sneaked into her boyfriend’s house has passed away.

Presently, the cause of the female student’s death is unknown as her autopsy report is yet to be made public.

But the comments under the informant’s post suggest she might have died in the course of their sexual marathon.

READ ALSO: 8 Chiana SHS students expelled for insulting the President render apology

As we all know, modern men now overdose on sexual performance-enhancing drugs such as tramadol and viagra just to feel like titans in bed forgetting that they hurt ladies in the process with their serve pounding.

I can’t imagine how the lady’s family is feeling at the moment because this news will certainly pierce through their hearts.

The guy who also allegedly slept with the lady until she died is also nowhere to be found as of the publication of this article.

We will be keenly monitoring Mr John’s Facebook wall for any update that follows this unfortunate news.

READ ALSO: My daughter said they were joking – Parent of one of the sacked Chiana SHS students

