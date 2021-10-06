SHS students caught passionately kissing & smooching each other in broad daylight

- Advertisement -

In the past few days, videos of some senior high school students have gone viral exhibiting a strong deterioration in the moral values of these young ones.

A new video has surfaced and it has once again got social media talking. Two SHS students have been caught on tape kissing and smooching each other in broad daylight.

They enjoyed each other while being secretly filmed by one of their mates who had probably been following them to that secret place to do their thing.

These youngsters kissed as if they were in a movie overlooking the dangers they might find themselves should they be caught red-handed by any person around.

