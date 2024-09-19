SHS teachers responsible for the 4 students arrested for forgery of school transcripts – Rashad fires

Days ago, Ghanaian students, Otis Opoku, Evans Oppong, Cyrilstan Nomobon Sowah-Nai, and Henry Dabuo, were arrested in the US for allegedly submitting forged high school transcripts to secure admission to Lehigh University in Pennsylvania.

According to court documents, the students were accused of submitting transcripts with inflated grades to the Lehigh Admissions Office, leading to the rescinding of their admission.

The investigation began on August 23, when Lehigh’s Vice Provost of Admissions and Financial Aid, Dan Werner, filed a forgery/fraud report with the Lehigh University Police Department (LUPD) with Detective Lieutenant David Kokinda handling the case.

The students were arraigned at Magisterial District Court on Monday, September 9, 2024, and charged with forgery and related offences.

They are currently awaiting preliminary hearings scheduled for Tuesday, September 24, 2024.

Well, award-winning blogger and vlogger, Rashad, known for his unfiltered opinions, has waded into the ongoing controversy surrounding the release of the fake academic transcripts.

Rashad has accused SHS teachers of being at the centre of the problem.

-- AD --

Speaking on the latest episode of GhPage’s “Rash Hour Show,” Rashad shared his unorthodox view on the matter, which has sparked heated discussions online.

Rashad pointed fingers at the teachers, insisting that they failed to locate the correct transcripts and, as a result, decided to type and publish unverified marks for the students.

According to him, this reckless action has not only compromised the integrity of the academic status of Ghana but also unfairly placed the students in a difficult position.

“The teachers created this mess,” Rashad argued. “They couldn’t find the correct transcript, so they just typed anything and put it out there. Now, it’s the young boys who are facing the consequences of their negligence.”

Rashad’s bold accusations have further fueled the conversation, with some supporting his stance while others believe that the issue is more complex and cannot be solely blamed on the teachers.

Watch the video below to know more…