Our slay queens have employed a new strategy to market themselves to their potential sugar daddies all in the name of brand influencing.

Ghanaian video vixen, Shugatiti, has done her thing again and set tongues wagging in the process.

In a new video which has been spotted on her IG page, Shugatiti was completely naked with the claim that she was going through the process of burning excess fat in her body.

Shugatiti

I’m yet to understand if one cannot fully cover herself to undergo the same process Shugatiti used to flaunt her nakedness.

Obviously, she has already gotten a lot of messages from rich men who have chanced upon the video on her page because as we all know, these old fornicators with fat bank accounts will enter into any skirt they deem fit

