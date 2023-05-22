Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Popular Ghanaian socialite Shugatiti has opened up about her current relationship with popular American adult film actor, King Nasir, after the two caused a frenzy online for weeks.

The social media influencer and nudist’s claim that she has never attained orgasm during an interview triggered the viral porn star to reach out and offer to help her reach climax. Their sex bout, however, didn’t happen for some reasons now revealed.

Shugatti claimed that she is no longer in touch with the porn star, adding that, as it stands, she has blocked him on social media.

Sharing her reasons for blacklisting him, Shugatiti said he was being utterly disrespectful, especially, in her DMs.

Shugatiti

Shugatiti explained that when the buzz initially began on Twitter, she was only playing along, but at a point, she realized that King Nazir took things too personally.

“I blocked him on Twitter. I have blocked him. He was being so disrespectful, insolent and rude. You know I like to play a lot but there is a limit to whatever I do. You know I am not disrespectful. He said things that were out of the line and I could’ve given him a hurtful response.

“He commented on a video where I said that no man can satisfy me and that was how it started. I took it as a joke but he took it personal. He was in my DMs and when I ignored him at a point,” he became disrespectful.

Shugatiti-and-King-Nasir

“In another instance, he posted on Twitter that I was afraid and I replied that I am not afraid so he should give me 2million dollars. He went ahead and insulted me, telling me I have a weak vagina and all,” she told Zionfelix in a recent interview.

Shugatiti also expressed dissatisfaction at how she is currently tagged with the popular porn actor, particularly at public gatherings.

“I went to the airport and the beach during easter and people called me King Nazir’s wife and I asked myself, really? That’s how far it has gotten.”