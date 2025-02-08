Shugatiti says she is in love, shares details about her wedding

Ghanaian socialite, influencer and entrepreneur Abena Serwaa Frimpong, popularly known as Shugatiti, has revealed that she is in love and preparing for a private wedding.

Shugatiti shared that she has been in a committed relationship for over a year and is now ready to take the next step.

She emphasized her desire to keep the wedding intimate and strictly private, stating that even if guests were invited, they would not be allowed to use their phones.

Describing her ideal wedding, Shugatiti expressed her preference for a small ceremony.

Despite previously voicing concerns about marriage, she now feels ready to embrace it.