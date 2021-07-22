- Advertisement -

Songstress and presenter Mzbel has taken a social media user to the cleaners after the netizen insulted and warned her in the comment section of her(Mzbel’s) post.

Ghanaians thanks to the ongoing fight between Afia Schwarzenegger and Ayisha Modi got to know who is the ‘Papa No’ Tracey Boakye has been hiding since all fingers were pointed at former President John Mahama.

According to Ayisha Modi, John Mahama was only been blackmailed by Tracey Boakye and co but the actual father of her daughter Nhyira is Dr Kwaku Oteng.

Following this revelation, a netizen identified as Prissy Ekua Adiepena Hemans has attacked Mzbel for failing to tell Ghanaians the truth and sat for the former president to be humiliated during her fight with Tracey Boakye.

She passed that comment after Mzbel posted on her timeline a coded reaction to the revelation from Ayisha Modi.

Her post reads: “Keep me different Lord. I don’t wanna be like them”

But Prissy responded in a rather angry way by also saying: “Madam clear off. You r no different from them. You knew Papano was not JM. You couldn’t protect the man you call father by exposing the truth. You followed a beef n dragged Mahama’s name in it. You couldn’t ignore if you can’t expose who the pap is. N today u want to act like an ??? Clear off again”

But Mzbel who wouldn’t sit for the netizen to disrespect her under her own post responded accordingly asking her to shut up is she has nothing better to say.

The 16 years hitmaker questioned Prissy on how many times she had tell Ghanaians that John Mahama wasn’t ‘Papa no’ during their beef.

“People like u are the reason why JM’s name is always being drag in the mud!

If u have balls dare me and I will break it down to u right here with evidence who the “Papanpo” really is kwasiaba! GTFO

When I said several times that I don’t know who “Papanpo” is, I really meant that then….

DONT PUSH ME! IF U REALLY GIVE A FUCK ABOUT JM THEN STFU COS I’M AN ANGRY WOMAN RIGHT NOW! MORE ANGRY THAN U!

NB: I’m not an angel and not tryna be one cos I don’t even believe in that shit! I’m just tryna be a better person and if that is impossible because of people like u then fuck it! Lets descend back into the mud!!!!“

See screenshot below: