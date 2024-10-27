Shut Up!- Arnold Warns Kwabena Kwabena And Maurice Ampaw

Media personality, Arnold Asamoah Baidoo is not happy about statements made by his colleagues in the industry; Kwabena Kwabena and Maurice Ampaw.

Speaking on United Showbiz monitored by Ghpage.com, Arnold dragged the duo over their “insensitive” statements.

According to Arnold, there is no sense in Kwabena Kwabena’s quote that “when you see someone in trouble, do not laugh but pray it does not happen to you”, saying the statement is bogus since no one is laughing about the issue at hand.

Talking about Maurice Ampau, Arnold said nobody hates the man of God and wants to bring him down so he should keep mute if he has nothing to offer on the issue at hand.

Arnold believes that people who are talking on the part of Prophet Salifu Amoako are affiliated with him, so, they do not want to do anything to face the wrath of the man of God.

Meanwhile, Arnold advised that if such people do not have anything sensible to add to the ongoing issue, they should rather keep their mouths shut!