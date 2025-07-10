type here...
Entertainment

Shut up if you don’t have anything sensible to say- King Paluta tells critics

By Mzta Churchill

Handsome Ghanaian musician, King Paluta has taken a swipe at Ghanaians who lambasted him for his actions at a show recently.

Following the show, the “Aseda” hitmaker made it into the trends for the wrong reasons, with many Ghanaians and personalities such as BullGod, Sally Mann, MC Yaa Yeboah among others firing shots at him.

While many expected an apology from King Paluta, the musician took to his official social media pages to announce a new song that aimed at replying to his critics.

READ ALSO: My body is natural- Wendy Shay cries out

Well, the new song is out dubbed “Between me and God” and King Paluta did not spare his critics.

According to King Paluta in his newly released song, everything that happens is between him and his God, so, Ghanaians who don’t have anything sensible to say should shut up.

The musician added that he is busy focusing, so, he has no time to chase dogs when he was born to kill an elephant.

Meanwhile, reacting to the new song, Ghanaians expressed their disappointment in King Paluta.

Trending:
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

Many Ghanaians have said that King Paluta, after getting some hit songs has become proud.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Nana Agradaa and Angel Asiamah 1

Asiamah is happy now because he came to Agradaa’s life to destroy her- King David

I am not afraid of you- Duncan Williams fires back at Abronye

GhPageEntertainment

TODAY

Thursday, July 10, 2025
25.2 C
Accra

Also Read

Auchi Polytechnic lecturer caught with a married woman

Mr. Ehigie

Girlfriend cuts off boyfriend’s manhood for having long hours of intercourse with her

Boyfriend and Girlfriend

Stephen King Amoah confirmed dead

Stephen King Amoah

3 Nigerian nationals kill Ghanaian taxi driver

Patrick Tetteh

Immigration officer mysteriously goes missing

Stephen King Amoah
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways