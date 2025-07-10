Shut up if you don’t have anything sensible to say- King Paluta tells critics

Handsome Ghanaian musician, King Paluta has taken a swipe at Ghanaians who lambasted him for his actions at a show recently.

Following the show, the “Aseda” hitmaker made it into the trends for the wrong reasons, with many Ghanaians and personalities such as BullGod, Sally Mann, MC Yaa Yeboah among others firing shots at him.

While many expected an apology from King Paluta, the musician took to his official social media pages to announce a new song that aimed at replying to his critics.

Well, the new song is out dubbed “Between me and God” and King Paluta did not spare his critics.

According to King Paluta in his newly released song, everything that happens is between him and his God, so, Ghanaians who don’t have anything sensible to say should shut up.

The musician added that he is busy focusing, so, he has no time to chase dogs when he was born to kill an elephant.

Meanwhile, reacting to the new song, Ghanaians expressed their disappointment in King Paluta.

Many Ghanaians have said that King Paluta, after getting some hit songs has become proud.