Shut up Nii, he’s 100x better than you – Stonebwoy’s fans descend on Shatta Wale over battle

Self-glorified African dancehall king, Shatta Wale, has openly thrown a challenge at Stonebwoy to meet him at Accra sports stadium to prove to him that he’s indeed the real dancehall champion.

According to Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy always parades himself as the dancehall king meanwhile he (Shatta Wale) remains the undisputed champion.

In a tweet that has since garnered massive attention on social media, the Shatta Movement boss dared Stonebwoy to accept the challenge if he felt he was fit enough to stand him.

He also warned him to refrain from identifying himself as a dancehall artist should he decline the open challenge.

In his own words;

“I am issuing a formal challenge to @stonebwoy and his fans to meet me at the Accra Sports Stadium to resolve the ‘Dancehall King’ title dispute.

-- AD --

If he and his fans decline this invitation, he should refrain from identifying as a Dancehall artiste, as I consider him a Reggae artiste. I assure the nation’s leaders that this will be a structured and healthy competition.”

Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale beef gained momentum again after the ‘Onumade’ hitmaker took to social media to express dissatisfaction with a publication on the Grammy’s website about the pioneers of Hiplife.