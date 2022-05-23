type here...
Shut up when the government increases the price of fuel – Don Little

By Armani Brooklyn
Ghanaian diminutive actor, Don Little has lashed car owners who wail anytime there’s fuel increment.

According to the Kumawood star, no one forced them to buy cars because they clearly saw bicycles and tricycles when they were going to purchase their automobiles.

He additionally argued that once a person is able to afford a car, there’s no reason for him/her to cry over fuel price increment.

Alot of Ghanaians have called for the head of Don Little looking at the current economic crisis which the consistent increase in the price of fuel has played a thriving role.

Below are some of the comments gathered under the trending video;

@David Turckson – Stomach belly full illiterate political tribalism dwarf I don’t blame him all because of two people the EC and the chief justice may God bless them vhe think he leaves in an animal kingdom stomach belly full illiterate

@Garba Alhassan – This dwarf, not your fault, you get almost everything free from your senior dwarfNonsense

@Nyame Rolls – Does he know fuel prices don’t only affect private vehicles owners or commercial users but even the food we eat…

    Source:GHpage

