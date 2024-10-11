Shut up, you couldn’t even manage your home – Ghanaians slam Kwaku Manu over Blackstars

Ghanaian actor and comedian Kwaku Manu has found himself in a trolls pit following his comments about the Black Stars’ recent performance and Coach Kwesi Appiah.

After the Black Stars played a goalless draw against Sudan in their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, Kwaku Manu took to social media to share his thoughts.

In a self-made video, the popular comedian expressed his satisfaction with the outcome, stating that he was happy Sudan managed to prevent the Black Stars from scoring.

Kwaku Manu’s comments were particularly aimed at defending Coach Kwesi Appiah, whom he believes has been unfairly criticized by Ghanaians.

“For the sake of Coach Kwesi Appiah, I am happy the Black Stars couldn’t beat Sudan,” Kwaku Manu stated.

Kwaku Manu also voiced his frustration over the way Ghanaians often treat their own people compared to foreigners.

He lamented the poor treatment of local talents and coaches, expressing disappointment that foreign figures are frequently hailed over Ghanaian professionals like Coach Appiah.

Netizens Reactions…

Blaq Yesu – you talk too much u can’t even manage your home

Kwaku Asante – Stop your nonsense, what has he done for been black stars coach on two different occasions. You people will always make useless comments after every black stars game. Go and bring back kumawood ofui

Royal Gh – To be honest Ghana we get players except Salisu but the problem is we don’t have a coach, we need a serious and better coach like Herve Renard Otto Addo is a farmer

King Bayla – Masa leave there we know Ghana is not good for now but very soon something will happen