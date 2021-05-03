Sick customer dies at a bank after waiting hours to cash his money out (Video)

A sick customer has allegedly lost his life at a bank after waiting for long hours to withdraw his money.

According to a report on this sad story, the yet to be identified young man was left unattended by the bank officials.

An eyewitness at the scene narrated what occurred.

According to her, the late man was sick and he was trying to collect money since Friday last week, but they refused to pay him.

The eyewitness said they asked the man’s son to bring an affidavit from the court before they can pay him. As they were trying to get it, the man died inside the taxi.

This sad incident occurred in a commercial bank in Port Harcourt.