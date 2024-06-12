Sick for just 1 week: Too Much of Junka town speaks and goes deep into Yoghurt’s tragic death

Earlier yesterday, popular Ghanaian actor nicknamed Yoghurt from Junka Town Fame was reported dead.

The actor, who starred in the popular comic TV series Junka Town, became a sensation due to his exceptional acting skills and the significant impact he had on the series.

Yoghurt’s death shocked many Ghanaians, especially those who loved and watched the Junka Town Series.

As confirmed, he died from a boil in the throat.

Reacting to the tragic news for the first time, Too Much disclosed in the course of an interview on SVTV disclosed that Yoghurt was sick for just a week.

As explained by Too Much, prior to Yoghurt’s demise, they even laughed about the boil inside his throat on the phone not knowing it was consequently going to claim his life.

In the interview, Too Much additionally disclosed that Yoghurt was buried yesterday due to his Islamic faith.

