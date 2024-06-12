type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsSick for just 1 week: Too Much of Junka town speaks and...
News

Sick for just 1 week: Too Much of Junka town speaks and goes deep into Yoghurt’s tragic death

By Armani Brooklyn
Yoghrut dead

Earlier yesterday, popular Ghanaian actor nicknamed Yoghurt from Junka Town Fame was reported dead.

The actor, who starred in the popular comic TV series Junka Town, became a sensation due to his exceptional acting skills and the significant impact he had on the series.

Yoghurt’s death shocked many Ghanaians, especially those who loved and watched the Junka Town Series.

As confirmed, he died from a boil in the throat.

Reacting to the tragic news for the first time, Too Much disclosed in the course of an interview on SVTV disclosed that Yoghurt was sick for just a week.

As explained by Too Much, prior to Yoghurt’s demise, they even laughed about the boil inside his throat on the phone not knowing it was consequently going to claim his life.

In the interview, Too Much additionally disclosed that Yoghurt was buried yesterday due to his Islamic faith.

Watch the video below to know more…

Subscribe to watch new videos
Join our WhatsApp Channel

TODAY

Wednesday, June 12, 2024
Accra
broken clouds
82.8 ° F
82.8 °
82.8 °
78 %
3.8mph
75 %
Wed
82 °
Thu
82 °
Fri
82 °
Sat
83 °
Sun
80 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways