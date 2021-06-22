- Advertisement -

A side chic is currently in the grips of the police service after stabbing the CEO of Super TV leading to his demise.

According to a report sighted on social media, the CEO identified as Michael Usifo Ataga was stabbed by his side chic at a location in Lekki.

With some few days to celebrate his 50th birthday, Usifo was reported missing by his family and friends after he didn’t return to his residence in Banana Island, The Street Journal reports.

The publication further says he was found dead with multiple stab wounds at an apartment in Lekki Phase 1 on Friday morning, June 18, 2021.

It was said that several withdrawals had been made from his account, ostensibly, by his killer. Usifo, who is married to a manager in the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), had met the said mistress about a fortnight ago and they started seeing each other.

He had rented an Airbnb in Lekki, where they would meet clandestinely, away from prying eyes and ears.

According to reports, following his disappearance, the police tracked down the owner of the Airbnb, who received payment from the side chic’s bank account into which Ataga had previously made a transfer for the payment.

After the apartment was broken into, Usifo was found dead with multiple stabs on his neck, chest and thigh. The robbers withdrew N5million from his account before killing him.

It’s believed that the mistress carried out the murder as security guards at the rentals confirmed that no third party had visited the lovers besides a dispatch rider, who is suspected to have brought the lethal drug to the side-piece.

The mistress, who was last seen on Tuesday when the murder happened, was equally tracked down and apprehended alongside the owner of the Airbnb.