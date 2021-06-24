Side chic who stabbed and killed Supers TV CEO arrested

- Advertisement -

A level 300 student of the University of Lagos, Nigeria, has been arrested by the police for the murder of the CEO of Super TV Usifo Ataga.

The suspect identified as Chidinma, 21, explained that the two had a fight in the room which they were lodging and that led to her stabbing him.

Narrating what transpired with the media after her arrest, she said:

“We were in the lodge smoking. He was trying to make advances on me. I was tired and he became violent on it. I let him have his way. Towards afternoon, he ordered roofies. We took it together and ate food. He became high. I was still not happy with the first one (sex) that we had, so, I was staying on my own, smoking and drinking. He, too, was on his own.”

“He came to me and I was like I am not happy with what he did. I was like, ‘You don’t help me, you don’t assist me with anything, you are just playing with me around’. He was like, ‘Take my ATM and withdraw what you want’.

“He later became violent trying to get to me and I was resisting and defending myself. At some point, he hit my head on the wall and I also retaliated.

“At some point, he was chasing me around the kitchen cabinet. I took a knife and stabbed his neck. I approached the door and he followed me. I stabbed him twice on the neck side. I threw the knife to the bed and he was going for it but I also went for it. He dragged the knife with me and it broke and he fell on the floor.”