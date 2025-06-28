Side chick curses man for sleeping with her and blocking her after

A side chick whose identity is yet to be fully uncovered has taken to social media to curse a man named Rafael Marshall Hagan.

In a viral video sighted by Gh Page, the side chick could be seen bathing Hagan with curses.

The young lady said that Rafael approached her and showed interest in her which she accepted.

Even though Rafael was a married man, the side chick claims she loved her and did his bidding.

She shared how Rafael insulted his wife to her on countless occasions to prove to her that he loved her genuinely.

However, after sleeping with her, the young lady said that Rafael refused to pick up her calls after which he blocked her.

Since all plans to reach out to the love of her life have failed, the young lady stated that her only solution is to curse him.

Not only did the side chick curse Rafael, she involved both the nuclear and extended family of the young man.