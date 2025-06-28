type here...
Entertainment

Side chick curses man for sleeping with her and blocking her after

By Mzta Churchill

A side chick whose identity is yet to be fully uncovered has taken to social media to curse a man named Rafael Marshall Hagan.

In a viral video sighted by Gh Page, the side chick could be seen bathing Hagan with curses.

The young lady said that Rafael approached her and showed interest in her which she accepted.

Even though Rafael was a married man, the side chick claims she loved her and did his bidding.

She shared how Rafael insulted his wife to her on countless occasions to prove to her that he loved her genuinely.

However, after sleeping with her, the young lady said that Rafael refused to pick up her calls after which he blocked her.

Since all plans to reach out to the love of her life have failed, the young lady stated that her only solution is to curse him.

Not only did the side chick curse Rafael, she involved both the nuclear and extended family of the young man.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

I am getting 40 and I have not achieved anything in life- beautiful lady cries out

Tu frim- lady cries as guy sleeps with her basabasa

GhPageEntertainment

TODAY

Saturday, June 28, 2025
29.2 C
Accra

Also Read

Woni Twaasidi- Nana Agradaa insults and threatens to shut Kevin Taylor up

Part 2 & 3 of pastor’s daughter’s video surfaces

Pastors daughters video

Pray for Empress Gifty- man drops scary revelation

My 14-year-old daughter beats me like a kid when I asks her to stop sleeping around- woman cries out

I will collapse Agradaa’s church- Kevin Taylor

GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways