type here...
GhPage Lifestyle Side-chick of Dr Kwaku Oteng, Linda Achiaa congratulates him on international key...
Lifestyle

Side-chick of Dr Kwaku Oteng, Linda Achiaa congratulates him on international key to the city of Stonecrest award

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Kwaku Oteng Linda Achiaa
Kwaku Oteng Linda Achiaa
- Advertisement -

Linda Achiaa, baby mama and side chick of Ghanaian millionaire Dr. Kwaku Oteng has congratulated him for being awarded the international key to the city of Stonecrest, Georgia.

News coming in yesterday reported that Dr Kwaku Oteng had been honoured by the mayor of the city of Stonecrest in the state of Georgia, USA.

The business mogul was handed the key to the city, which symbolizes the freedom of the recipient to enter and leave the city at will as a trusted friend of city residents.

Taking to her Instagram story, Linda posted a photo of the owner of the Angel business conglomerate and his award while adding the message, ”God bless you more Papa.”

The Mayor of the City of Stonecrest, Hon. Jason Lary presented a golden key to Dr Kwaku Oteng at the Atlanta Evergreen Marriot Conference Resort.

A plaque that bore the golden key read, ”An international entrepreneur who employs more than 5,000 people and is an avid philanthropist.”

“Your initiatives as Executive Chairman of Angel Group of Companies, which is a powerhouse conglomerate of companies ranging from television broadcasting, multimedia, real estate to gold mines and more… we honour your focus on improving, inspiring and empowering children through education as President and Founder of Angel Educational Complex”, a citation in his honour also read.

SEE LINDA’S POSTS BELOW:

Indeed, Dr Kwaku Oteng is a stalwart in business and deserves every accolade.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Tuesday, January 19, 2021
Accra
scattered clouds
87.8 ° F
87.8 °
87.8 °
62 %
1.9mph
40 %
Tue
86 °
Wed
85 °
Thu
84 °
Fri
83 °
Sat
84 °

TRENDING

GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News