Side-chick of Dr Kwaku Oteng, Linda Achiaa congratulates him on international key to the city of Stonecrest award

- Advertisement -

Linda Achiaa, baby mama and side chick of Ghanaian millionaire Dr. Kwaku Oteng has congratulated him for being awarded the international key to the city of Stonecrest, Georgia.

News coming in yesterday reported that Dr Kwaku Oteng had been honoured by the mayor of the city of Stonecrest in the state of Georgia, USA.

The business mogul was handed the key to the city, which symbolizes the freedom of the recipient to enter and leave the city at will as a trusted friend of city residents.

Taking to her Instagram story, Linda posted a photo of the owner of the Angel business conglomerate and his award while adding the message, ”God bless you more Papa.”

The Mayor of the City of Stonecrest, Hon. Jason Lary presented a golden key to Dr Kwaku Oteng at the Atlanta Evergreen Marriot Conference Resort.

A plaque that bore the golden key read, ”An international entrepreneur who employs more than 5,000 people and is an avid philanthropist.”

“Your initiatives as Executive Chairman of Angel Group of Companies, which is a powerhouse conglomerate of companies ranging from television broadcasting, multimedia, real estate to gold mines and more… we honour your focus on improving, inspiring and empowering children through education as President and Founder of Angel Educational Complex”, a citation in his honour also read.

SEE LINDA’S POSTS BELOW:

Indeed, Dr Kwaku Oteng is a stalwart in business and deserves every accolade.