I Won – Sidechic of Mcbrown’s Husband reacts after He deleted all her love pics on IG

Serwaa Prikels, who is alleged to be the side chick of Nana Ama McBrown’s husband, Maxwell Mensah, has taken to her social media platforms to throw shades at Nana Ama. She seems to be celebrating her success in winning Maxwell’s heart.

In a recent post on her Instagram page, Serwaa Prikels confidently hinted that she has fully won Maxwell Mensah over. This comes amid ongoing speculation about the state of Nana Ama McBrown’s marriage.

A few months ago, rumors were circulating that Nana Ama McBrown and her husband had separated. However, in an interview on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, Nana Ama addressed these rumors. She assured the host, Andy Dosty, that everything was fine between her and her husband.

Nana Ama McBrown stated, “I am happy at home, we are happy. We are very happy, extremely happy. It’s just like life [which comes with] ups and downs. So it’s not what they are saying. I am not here to respond but I just feel like me and my husband we are cool, we are fine. So there is no need talking too much about it.”

When asked how she handles the pressure from social media, Nana Ama McBrown responded that she is resilient and does not let external pressure affect her.

However, recent developments have added fuel to the rumors. Maxwell Mensah has deleted all photos of Nana Ama McBrown from his social media pages, suggesting that their marriage might indeed be over.

These social media activities and public statements have left fans and followers speculating about the true state of Nana Ama McBrown and Maxwell Mensah’s relationship.