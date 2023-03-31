- Advertisement -

A young South African lady who has had her heart broken following the lies of her married lover has taken to the internet to expose and also disgrace him for wasting her time.

According to the lady who is identified on Facebook as Didintle Didi, Maduma Ngloate lied to her that he was single and has no kids when they first met.

She was hoping to spend the rest of her entire life with him only to find out that he was a married man with children.

In her expose, she alleged that it was her friend who informed her that her lover is a married man with kids when she saw them at the restaurant.

Didintle threatened to forward all their Whatsapp texts to his wife very soon so that she’ll know of her hubby’s extramarital affairs.

Heartbroken Didintle also swore to make Earth feel like Hell for Maduma for using and dumping her like a bag of trash.

She wrote;

You’ve ruined my true perspective of true love….now I have to start afresh and learn to love, trust and care for someone. You knew you had left your wife at home while wasting my time, you’ll regret ever meeting me….

I’ll make an example of how to deal with a married man with you. You’ve definitely messed with the wrong one. I’ll give you hell right here on earth. I thought you were a respectable man, but I’ve heard about what happened ths past weekend.

My friend was there and saw everything, including your wife tht you’ve been hiding. Your wife Simphiwe will know of me very soon and also the bnb tht we’ve been going to when she’s at work. Now it all makes.

I see why you never wanted to see me at night, coz you had to go back to your wife.

Below are some of the comments gathered under the viral Facebook post…

Thema Tshepiso – She is been waiting for long time to be introduced…Uthando ne sthembu

Merlyn Mkhondo – Woman to woman deal with your monyobi leave the woman out of this she was not there when you were busy with her husband…. you chose to open your legs and accepted to be f…up kodi BNB now you want a friend to gowa with you involve the wife sies mxm NB im not a wife but a woman

Manhe-Itumeleng Masego – Mjolo the dating, the fact that you are not married to the guy means you have no control over anything sa gage or ka botshelo jwa gage .

you only met him during the day and all the time YOU didnt see it as a red flag? You wasted your own time babes .

Uriel Ezequiel – Lol the comments are a reminder why I love South African women… When the nyatsi wants to recruit people to join in the bitterness, they always sympathize and side with the wife… Kuzolunga Sisi hambo thenga ipanado

