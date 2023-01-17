Some ladies will never leave married men alone because of the goodies they enjoy from them.

Apparently, married men take good care of their side chicks than their wives reason most ladies don’t mind being in romantic affairs with husbands.

A trending hilarious video which has gone viral on social media captures the moment was busted while having sex with a married man inside his house.

Apparently, the wife had left for work hence the husband never expected her to come home during that period reason he invited his side chick to come over.

It’s believed one of the neighbours called the wife to inform her that her husband has brought another woman into their house.

She quickly rushed back home to confirm the report and to her surprise, it was true.

The angry wife tried beating the side chick but her husband rounded her up in his arms while the lady tried to escape the beatings by jumping from the story building.

