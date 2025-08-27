type here...
Sidechick shoots wife to death

By Armani Brooklyn
keona Wilson

USA – A 42-year-old Nashville woman, Keiona Wilson, lost her life on August 25, 2025, following a violent confrontation with another woman she suspected was romantically involved with her husband.

The fatal incident occurred at a home on Scalf Drive and has left the community in shock.

According to police reports, the chain of events began when Wilson drove to the Scalf Drive residence after spotting her husband’s car parked outside.

She moved the car to the front of the house and began a verbal confrontation with the resident, Keosha Greer, also 42, through the home’s security camera speaker.

The argument centered on whether Wilson’s husband was inside the house or not.

keona Wilson

The verbal dispute quickly turned critical when Wilson reportedly attempted to force her way into the house which made Greer to fire a shot through the door, narrowly missing her.

Undeterred, Wilson managed to get inside, where a physical fight broke out between the two women.

During the struggle, a second shot was fired, this time striking Wilson in the stomach.

Despite her severe injuries, Wilson was able to get into her husband’s car and drive away from the scene.

She managed to travel a short distance before stopping to flag down a police officer outside the Madison Police Precinct.

She was immediately rushed to Skyline Medical Centre, but tragically, her injuries proved fatal.

