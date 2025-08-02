type here...
Entertainment

Sika Asem, Play Boy, Ohia Asem & More- List of songs Daddy Lumba recorded to diss Theresah and her husband

By Mzta Churchill

The “mother” of later Daddy Lumba named Mama Acheampong has named numerous songs Daddy Lumba recorded that were diss songs to Theresah and her husband.

Speaking with sports Obama, Saddick Adams on Angel FM, Mama Acheampong refuted claims that Daddy Lumba turned his back on Thersah after he became successful.

Instead, Mama Acheampomg claims it was Theresah who gave Daddy Lumba a broken heart which badly affected the musician.

According to Mama Acheampong, Daddy Lumba was preparing to marry Thereah until he heard the most shocking news.

READ ALSO: Theresah broke Daddy Lumba's heart- Mama Acheampong reveals

She disclosed that during that period, Theresah’s parents forced her to marry an aged contractor for the reason that the man was rich.

Mama Acheampong disclosed that being heartbroken, Daddy Lumba hit the studio to record “Ohia Asem”, “Sika Asem”, “Playboy” among others as diss songs for Theresah and her husband.

