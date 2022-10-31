- Advertisement -

The current president of the state, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo addressed the nation yesterday on the prevailing economic hardships which have made the life of the ordinary Ghanaian unbearable.

While addressing the nation in his lengthy speech, Nana Addo refused to take the blame, and apologize to Ghanaians for leading us into a mess.

Instead, he berated us for loudly complaining about his incompetence and that of his appointees whom he has refused to reshuffle.

According to Nana Add, we as citizens are the cause of the recent hike in the process of goods and services as well as the cedi’s depreciation against the dollar because our complaints are deafening.

He said;

Fellow Ghanaians, as the French would say, l’argent n’aime pas le bruit, to wit, money does not like noise, sika mp? dede. Where there is chaos, where there is noise, where there is unrest, you will not find money.

Nana Addo’s address has angered a lot of Ghanaians who have tagged his whole message as insensitive and empty because it lacked inspiration.

His ‘Sika mp3 dede’ statement has now become a topic of discussion on the internet because a lot of Ghanaians never expected to hear such risible comments from the president.

The comments under the video are full of insults and expressions of disappointment in the Nana Addo-led NPP government.

