Silas Boateng Elected Vice President of Middle Temple Young Barristers’ Association of England and Wales

Silas Boateng has been elected as the Vice President of the Middle Temple Young Barristers’ Association of England and Wales. In this prestigious role, he will be responsible for representing the interests of all young barristers of England and Wales who have been called to the Bar at Middle Temple.

The elections were held on 26th March 2025, where Silas contested for the position of Vice President against three British candidates and emerged victorious.

His win is a testament to his dedication, leadership, and commitment to advocacy within the legal profession.

Born in Ghana, Silas Boateng completed his LLB at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) in 2020.

He then furthered his legal education in the United Kingdom, undertaking the Bar course at the University of Law. He was subsequently called to the Bar of England and Wales in 2022.

Silas joined the Honourable Society of Middle Temple in 2021. Middle Temple, one of the four Inns of Court in the UK, holds the exclusive right to call Bar course students to the Bar of England and Wales.

In 2022, Silas made history by becoming the first person of colour elected as the Debate Officer of the Middle Temple Students’ Association of England and Wales.

Leadership Positions Held by Silas Boateng:

Vice President, Middle Temple Young Barristers’ Association of England and Wales . (2025–Present) Debate Officer, Middle Temple Students’ Association of England and Wales (2022–2023) Chair, Disciplinary Committee, GIMPA University Student Representative Council (2019-2020, Ghana) Justice, Judicial Council, GIMPA University Student Representative Council (2018–2019, Ghana) President, NCCE Constitutional Club, GIMPA University (2017–2018, Ghana)

As the legal community awaits his inaugural address, many are eager to hear Silas Boateng’s vision and plans for supporting and empowering young barristers at Middle Temple and across England and Wales.