type here...
Source:GHpage
News

Silas Boateng Elected Vice President of Middle Temple Young Barristers’ Association of England and Wales

By Armani Brooklyn
Silas Boateng

Silas Boateng has been elected as the Vice President of the Middle Temple Young Barristers’ Association of England and Wales. In this prestigious role, he will be responsible for representing the interests of all young barristers of England and Wales who have been called to the Bar at Middle Temple.

The elections were held on 26th March 2025, where Silas contested for the position of Vice President against three British candidates and emerged victorious.

His win is a testament to his dedication, leadership, and commitment to advocacy within the legal profession.

Born in Ghana, Silas Boateng completed his LLB at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) in 2020.

He then furthered his legal education in the United Kingdom, undertaking the Bar course at the University of Law. He was subsequently called to the Bar of England and Wales in 2022.

Silas joined the Honourable Society of Middle Temple in 2021. Middle Temple, one of the four Inns of Court in the UK, holds the exclusive right to call Bar course students to the Bar of England and Wales.

In 2022, Silas made history by becoming the first person of colour elected as the Debate Officer of the Middle Temple Students’ Association of England and Wales.

Leadership Positions Held by Silas Boateng:

Trending:
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

  1. Vice President, Middle Temple Young Barristers’ Association of England and Wales  . (2025–Present)
  2. Debate Officer, Middle Temple Students’ Association of England and Wales (2022–2023)
  3. Chair, Disciplinary Committee, GIMPA University Student Representative Council (2019-2020, Ghana)
  4. Justice, Judicial Council, GIMPA University Student Representative Council (2018–2019, Ghana)
  5. President, NCCE Constitutional Club, GIMPA University (2017–2018, Ghana)

As the legal community awaits his inaugural address, many are eager to hear Silas Boateng’s vision and plans for supporting and empowering young barristers at Middle Temple and across England and Wales.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Dr Williams Osei

Dr. Williams Osei, the youngest PhD holder in mathematics from Ghana solves the global technology integration challenge in Algebra

Captain Smart exits ONUA TV

GhPageNews

TODAY

Monday, May 5, 2025
29.2 C
Accra

Also Read

Sylvia bites Raymond’s manhood

Sylvia and Raymond

Nigerian kidnappers torture Ghanaian lady

Ama Serwaa Konadu

I gave him 480k Cedis after he gossiped about Bawumia to me- Kennedy Agyapong replies Abronye

Don’t call me Katawere- Cheddar warns

Ghanaians demand arrests of the 5 guys in the viral Kumasi video

Kumasi Video
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways