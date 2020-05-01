- Advertisement -

Video vixen turned actress Akuapem Poloo is currently bragging on social media for shutting up musician Sista Afia.

According to her, thanks to her magical powers known as ‘Power of Poloo’ she has been able to make the musician silent on social media for days.

She conitnued that henceforth she is not going to spare anyone that steps on her toes this period when Coronavirus is killing people around.

Poloo firstly blasted Sista Afia following the release of ‘WMT’, a supposed diss song targeted at Sister Deborah.