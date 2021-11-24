type here...
It’s a sin for Christians to change sex styles during lovemaking – Preacher (VIDEO)

By Qwame Benedict
Pastor
It is a sin, according to a Nigerian preacher, for Christians to engage in styles during lovemaking.

In a short video available on social media, she explained that different sex styles are reserved for people who don’t know God or Christ.

According to her, the normal missionary styles me which is husband lying on top of the woman should bring enough satisfaction to Christians.

In the video, she is heard saying: “There’s nothing like styles in sex for children of God. We don’t do it like those in the world are doing”

Source:Ghpage

