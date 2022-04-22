- Advertisement -

Self-made nation prophet Rev Owusu Bempah has emphatically stated that it’s not a sin to drink alcohol.

According to the revered man of God and founder of Prophetic Hill Chapel, there’s a clear distinction between drinking alcohol and getting drunk.

Speaking in a phone-in interview on Okay FM, Rev Owusu Bempah additionally argued that even Jesus Christ himself entreated Christians to drink alcohol to remember him.

The high opinionated man of God is reported to have said;

“Someone cannot say it’s a sin as you are drinking alcohol and not getting drunk. For example, the Lord said the whole earth the only person who was clean in his sight is Noah. The Lord saw Noah as a clean man but the truth is Noah had a palm plantation where he produced palm wine”.

“One of the days he could not control himself well that he got drunk as a result of drinking the palm wine but that didn’t take him away from God. He slept when he got drunk, he slept and his nakedness was made known to the public reason why I will also condemn getting drunk”

“When Jesus came, he did not condemn alcohol, he prayed for water to turn into wine. It wasn’t Fanta neither was it coke. The people said something during the time, they said so there is this nice drink and you made us drink this bitter drink. To the best of my understanding, Jesus didn’t change water into coke or Fanta”.

Meanwhile, for many Christians, alcohol intake is a contentious subject. On the one hand, there are numerous references throughout the Bible to Jesus not only supporting the consumption of wine but encouraging and actively participating in it himself.